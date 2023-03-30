World
Associated Press

Man accused of axe killing of wife, daughter over homelessness fear

10:56am
Reginald Maclaren

Reginald Maclaren (Source: Associated Press)

An 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an axe told police he lost his job and was afraid they would end up homeless. Reginald Maclaren told police he didn’t regret killing them because he “knows they are in a better place,” according to court documents.

Maclaren was arrested Saturday in the killings and booked into jail Tuesday after being taken to the hospital for what police have described as a preexisting medical condition, Crystal Essman, a spokesperson for police in the Denver suburb of Englewood, said Wednesday.

Maclaren is scheduled to appear in court Monday, when prosecutors say they plan to file formal charges against him.

Police said Maclaren called authorities Saturday to tell them that his wife and adult daughter had been killed and that he thought he knew who the suspect was. When officers arrived at his apartment, they found the bodies of two women in trash cans in the living room, police said in a press release. One of the women had been dismembered with a saw, they said.

According to Maclaren's arrest affidavit, he told investigators he had lost his job at Hospital Shared Services, which provides security to health care facilities, and did not have any money left. He said they would have to move out Saturday because he could not pay the rent. He also said he had regular interactions with people who were experiencing homelessness and knew what a miserable life that was, according to the affidavit.

During a press conference Tuesday, Englewood police's division chief, Tracy Jones, said longtime detectives described Maclaren's apartment as the “one of the most gruesome crime scenes” they had ever seen. All officers involved in the case are getting mental health support, he said.

Maclaren is being represented by a lawyer from the state public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on its cases.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

South African police have launched a manhunt for Thabo Bester, who escaped last year after faking his death in a fire in his cell.

9 mins ago

Reparations for Black Californians could top $1.2 trillion

Reparations for Black Californians could top $1.2 trillion

An advisory committee has recommended US$5 million payouts, as well as guaranteed income of at least US$97,000 for qualifying individuals.

35 mins ago

Investigation after 33 swimmers harass dolphins in Hawaii

Investigation after 33 swimmers harass dolphins in Hawaii

10:05am

500kg of suspected meth in tea bags seized by Philippine police

500kg of suspected meth in tea bags seized by Philippine police

9:27am

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

1:26pm

Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code

Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code

Wed, Mar 29

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

A year out with Covid won't stop Jones' bid for fifth Olympics

A year out with Covid won't stop Jones' bid for fifth Olympics

5 mins ago

Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

9 mins ago

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

11 mins ago

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

15 mins ago

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video