New Zealand
1News

Live stream: Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

7:26pm

The New Zealander of the Year Award winners are being announced in Auckland on Thursday evening.

The awards will be livestreamed here and on TVNZ+ from 7.30pm, with the overall winner revealed at 10.30pm.

Join Toni Street and Scotty Morrison as they present the awards to Aotearoa's most deserving, while Aziz Al Saafin interviews nominees throughout the evening.

Rugby World Cup winner Ruby Tui is among those named as a finalist for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year along with entertainers Jools and Lynda Topp, former All Black and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan, and chief adviser to the Government on the Māori New Year Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

The other finalists are:

2023 University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātātahi o te Tau

Elliot Jones, Georgia Latu, Shaneel Lal

2023 Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau

Marie Jujnovich, Sir Mark Dunajtschik, Professor Sir Pou Temara

2023 Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year/ Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

Emily Blythe, Robbie van Dam, Vaughan Fergusson

2023 MFE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year/ Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

Camden Howitt, Jessi Morgan, Simon Hall

2023 Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year/ Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Achieving @ Waitakere Charitable Trust, Pathway Charitable Group, Kindness Collective

2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year/ Te Pou Toko o Te Tau

Ali Muhammad, Dr Ellen Nelson, Maia Mariner

New Zealand

SHARE

More Stories

Vanuatu wins climate battle on the world stage

Vanuatu wins climate battle on the world stage

The country's prime minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, was ecstatic about the UN vote.

9 mins ago

4:23

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

This week, the 1News political team discusses the turbulent political fortunes of two MPs.

24 mins ago

Key road link in rural Hawke's Bay to reopen tomorrow

Key road link in rural Hawke's Bay to reopen tomorrow

39 mins ago

2:18

'This station is no longer Today FM': Station shutdown confirmed

'This station is no longer Today FM': Station shutdown confirmed

41 mins ago

3:24

New law to finally set standards for what counts as 'organic'

New law to finally set standards for what counts as 'organic'

7:15pm

1:58

Aerial footage shows scale of fire near Cape Reinga

Aerial footage shows scale of fire near Cape Reinga

6:30pm

0:15

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Vanuatu wins climate battle on the world stage

4:23

Vanuatu wins climate battle on the world stage

24 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

39 mins ago

Key road link in rural Hawke's Bay to reopen tomorrow

2:18

Key road link in rural Hawke's Bay to reopen tomorrow

41 mins ago

'This station is no longer Today FM': Station shutdown confirmed

3:24

'This station is no longer Today FM': Station shutdown confirmed

7:33pm

Teen amputee breaking barriers and chasing gold at Maadi Cup

1:57

Teen amputee breaking barriers and chasing gold at Maadi Cup

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video