Kiwi Ferns star Raecene McGregor signs with Dragons for NRLW

9:41am
Raecene McGregor scores a try against Tonga.

Raecene McGregor scores a try against Tonga. (Source: Photosport)

St George Illawarra have pulled off a major coup on the first day of the NRLW contract window, luring reigning Dally M medallist Raecene McGregor from the Sydney Roosters.

The 25-year-old playmaker was a member of the Dragons' inaugural squad in 2018 before leaving to join Brisbane, where she won the 2019 and 2020 premierships.

After two further seasons at the Roosters, McGregor is set to mastermind the Dragons' attack in 2023 as they look to bounce back from their semi-final defeat last year.

"I've been a massive fan of hers for a long time now," coach Jamie Soward said of McGregor.

"I'm so stoked she's going to be joining the Red V."

McGregor is set to play alongside her sister Page for the first time at NRLW level after St George Illawarra re-signed her on a bumper day at the trade table.

The Dragons secured Newcastle premiership winner Bobbi Law as the first official signing of the NRLW off-season, before adding Brisbane second-rower Sara Sautia and rising stars Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa, Jamilee Bright and Cortez Te Pou to the roster.

As well as the younger McGregor sister, the Dragons have re-signed hooker Renee Targett and young middle forward Tarah McGrath-West.

McGregor said she looked forward to returning to the Dragons.

Raecene McGregor.

Raecene McGregor. (Source: Getty)

"It's really awesome to be back at the club, can't wait to put the Red V back on," she said.

Elsewhere, the Roosters are closing in on Millie Boyle, the NRLW's most recognisable player.

Boyle won her third premiership last season while playing for the Knights but has since joined the Roosters' NSW Women's Premiership side, making her club debut on Monday.

AAP understands the Roosters will begin locking players in over the coming days, with captain Isabelle Kelly the club's top priority and Boyle to be confirmed once other key Roosters are retained.

The signings come after the NRL and RLPA last month announced a significant financial increase for NRLW players as part of an in-principle agreement to the NRLW's first collective bargaining agreement.

Each NRLW club will have a $900,000 salary cap for its top-24 squad, up from $350,000 last year, with a guaranteed minimum salary of $30,000 for the season beginning on July 22.

The league has also expanded following the introduction of Canberra, North Queensland, Cronulla and Wests Tigers, with 48 games to be played this season as compared to the 18 last year.

The 10 NRLW sides have until May 24 to fill their top-24 squads and are able to sign players to multi-year contracts from this season.

