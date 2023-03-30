World
Associated Press

Investigation after 33 swimmers harass dolphins in Hawaii

10:05am
Department enforcement officers speak to swimmers in Honaunau after the swimmers allegedly harassed a pod of wild spinner dolphins.

Department enforcement officers speak to swimmers in Honaunau after the swimmers allegedly harassed a pod of wild spinner dolphins. (Source: Associated Press)

Hawaii authorities say they have referred 33 people to US law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island.

It's against federal law to swim within 45 metres of spinner dolphins in Hawaii's nearshore waters.

The prohibition went into effect in 2021 amid concerns that so many tourists were swimming with dolphins that the nocturnal animals weren't getting the rest they need during the day to be able to forage for food at night.

The rule applies to areas within 3.7 kilometres of the Hawaiian Islands and in designated waters surrounded by the islands of Lanai, Maui and Kahoolawe.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release that its enforcement officers came upon the 33 swimmers in Honaunau Bay over the weekend during a routine patrol.

Aerial footage shot by drone shows snorkelers following dolphins as they swim away. The department said its video and photos showed swimmers "who appear to be aggressively pursuing, corralling and harassing the pod".

Department enforcement officers speak to swimmers in Honaunau after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild spinner dolphins.

Department enforcement officers speak to swimmers in Honaunau after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild spinner dolphins. (Source: Associated Press)

Enforcement officers contacted the group while they were in the water, and told them about the violation. Uniformed officers met the swimmers on land where state and federal officials launched a joint investigation.

Hawaii's spinner dolphins feast on fish and small crustaceans that surface from the ocean's depths at night. When the sun rises, they head for shallow bays to hide from tiger sharks and other predators.

To the untrained eye, the dolphins appear to be awake during the day because they're swimming.

But because they sleep by resting half of their brains and keeping the other half awake to surface and breathe, they may be sleeping even when they're manoeuvring through the water.

WorldAnimalsNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Reparations for Black Californians could top $1.2 trillion

Reparations for Black Californians could top $1.2 trillion

An advisory committee has recommended US$5 million payouts, as well as guaranteed income of at least US$97,000 for qualifying individuals.

34 mins ago

Man accused of axe killing of wife, daughter over homelessness fear

Man accused of axe killing of wife, daughter over homelessness fear

The victims were discovered by police in trash cans after Reginald Maclaren called authorities.

59 mins ago

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

1:26pm

Court reinstates Adnan Syed's murder conviction in Serial case

Court reinstates Adnan Syed's murder conviction in Serial case

Wed, Mar 29

Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China

Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China

Wed, Mar 29

Nashville school shooting victim 'loving, caring'

Nashville school shooting victim 'loving, caring'

Wed, Mar 29

2:30

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

8 mins ago

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

10 mins ago

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

14 mins ago

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

33 mins ago

UN adopt historic climate resolution to hold nations accountable

UN adopt historic climate resolution to hold nations accountable

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video