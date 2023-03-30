Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

'I'd do it again': Jeremy Renner opens up on snowplough accident

10:44pm
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his snowplough accident - and admitted he would "do it again".

The 52-year-old actor suffered more than 30 broken bones and a punctured lung after being run over by his snowcat on January 2 when he tried to stop it hitting his nephew, and he insisted he would go through the pain again if it meant saving his relative's life.

In a preview clip of his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, he said: "I'd do it again. Yeah, I'd do it again, because it's going right at my nephew."

The Hawkeye actor admitted he remembers every bit of the agony he went through, while his nephew was convinced he was dead.

Asked if he remembered much about the pain of the accident, he said: "Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment."

In another clip, his nephew told Sawyer: "I just perfectly see him, in a pool of blood, coming from his head, I ran up to him, I didn't think he was alive."

The trailer included audio footage of the 911 call made after the crash, including Renner groaning in the background.

He noted of the sounds: "This is the sound of someone that was dying."

But the Hurt Locker star "chose to survive".

He added: "You're not gonna kill me. No way."

Because of his extensive list of injuries, Renner admitted he questioned what his body would "look like" afterwards.

He said: "What's my body look like, I'm just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment."

The Bourne Legacy actor suggested he is planning to go back to work.

Asked if he thinks he will film actions scenes again, he said: "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

And then asked if he sees the "same face" as before the accident, he smiled and said: "Nah, I see a lucky man."

The full interview will air on April 7.

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Guy Pearce apologises after trans actors tweet

Guy Pearce apologises after trans actors tweet

The Priscilla Queen of the Desert actor waded into the debate around non-trans actors playing trans characters in a now-deleted tweet.

6:00pm

Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film

Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film

Tarantino has repeatedly said that he wants to retire after 10 films. He also confirmed the title and setting of his swansong.

12:39pm

Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code

Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code

Wed, Mar 29

Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves makes fantasy fun again

Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves makes fantasy fun again

Wed, Mar 29

Wisconsin school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert

Wisconsin school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert

Tue, Mar 28

Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'

Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'

Tue, Mar 28

Latest

Popular

32 mins ago

Full video: Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

Full video: Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

46 mins ago

Māori astronomy expert Rangi Mātāmua named New Zealander of the Year

Māori astronomy expert Rangi Mātāmua named New Zealander of the Year

10:44pm

'I'd do it again': Jeremy Renner opens up on snowplough accident

'I'd do it again': Jeremy Renner opens up on snowplough accident

10:05pm

Philippine ferry fire leaves 31 dead, at least 7 missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves 31 dead, at least 7 missing

8:40pm

Experts question fairness of consultation process amid Today FM cull

2:49

Experts question fairness of consultation process amid Today FM cull

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video