New Zealand

Firefighters continue to battle massive Far North fire

1:13pm
Aerial view of the fire near Cape Reinga.

Aerial view of the fire near Cape Reinga. (Source: Supplied)

Seven Fire and Emergency helicopters are continuing to battle a large vegetation fire in the Far North's Cape Reinga.

FENZ says ground crews are also being flown in due to the steepness of the terrain.

The terrain is rugged, steep and with thick scrub.

The Cape Reinga lighthouse and a nearby campground have been evacuated, and State Highway 1 is closed north of Te Paki Stream Road.

Fire and Emergency said the fire had spread to cover 390 hectares, much of it culturally or environmentally significant.

Yesterday, 10 helicopters helped ground crews and faced strong gusty southerlies.

They attempted to prevent the fire from flaring and spreading further to the north.

The wind was expected to change direction on Friday and Fire and Emergency incident controller Rory Renwick had said ground crews were focused on the southern edge of the fire.

