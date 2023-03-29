New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Students suffering, staff late amid dire Auckland bus shortage

12:27pm
An AT Metro bus at Auckland's Panmure Station (file image).

An AT Metro bus at Auckland's Panmure Station (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Some North Shore school students are getting detentions because their buses are late or do not show up at all.

Some residents in Auckland's East Coast Bays say a severe shortage of buses is leaving people waiting for hours at bus stops.

Auckland Transport (AT) says the problem is a long standing shortage of drivers.

It was a full house at Mairangi Bay bowling club Monday night with public transport users sharing their bussing woes and seeking answers from AT.

Queues were building up the aisle as people lined up to get a word in.

Many were parents and students.

One woman was a solo parent and heavily reliant on the bus to get her son to Northcote College.

"The 83 is non existent during school hours, it just doesn't turn up... it's like a ghost bus... meanwhile I'm at work," she said.

Another person who worked at Long Bay College said public buses were constantly cancelled in the morning and the school bus was always full.

"Because there's no public bus all the kids are on that bus and it will drive by the kids.

"I go into school and tell them they will be late because they had to walk, but they still get a detention."

Safety was also a huge concern, one person said they were on a double decker recently when it had to make an emergency stop on the harbour bridge.

"I can tell you it's dangerous, my bruises are now easing."

Another woman said she was scared for her safety at night time.

"I like to get home before dark, especially if I'm alone or if I'm far from home and the bus cancellations have made that extremely risky."

Metro Services group manager Darek Koper was confident new changes to immigration settings and a $61 million investment from the government to boost wages, would fill the gaps.

He said the North Shore was a tricky area to attract local drivers to and to find accommodation for those coming from overseas.

When asked about school children being left on the road and late for school, Koper admitted it was concerning.

"I was disappointed to hear that reported we'll follow up on that and we will look at how we can prioritise school children to services even more."

Auckland Transport was pinning its hopes on September to be back at full capacity with drivers on the road.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTransportAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Emergency services were called to the fire on Lynmore Drive in Manurewa about 8.40am this morning.

50 mins ago

Missing 82yo Auckland woman found

Missing 82yo Auckland woman found

Janet Daniel was reported missing late yesterday, and had last been seen on Monday around Lincoln Road.

12:16pm

Social housing planned on land donated for senior citizen's homes

Social housing planned on land donated for senior citizen's homes

11:15am

All Interislander sailings across Cook Strait cancelled today

All Interislander sailings across Cook Strait cancelled today

9:06am

Northland's SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to temporarily reopen on Friday

Northland's SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to temporarily reopen on Friday

3:02pm

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

2:44pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

25 mins ago

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

37 mins ago

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

50 mins ago

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

12:51pm

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

2:19

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video