New Zealand
Associated Press

Parisians and police clash in fiery pension protests

8:00am

Tens of thousands marched as protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms gripped France again Tuesday (local time), with police ramping up security after the government warned that radical demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill".

Concerns that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital, where police faced down ultra-leftist radicals.

In a sign that protests may be losing a little steam, sanitation workers in Paris announced that they are suspending their more than three-week-long strike that has left piles of stinking garbage uncollected on the capital’s streets. The CGT union, which organized the strikes, said in a statement that workers will return to their jobs Wednesday because “we hardly have any strikers left." It was unclear whether private companies responsible for keeping some Paris districts clean will return to work.

The CGT reported a dive in the number of Paris demonstrators on Tuesday after a record high of 800,000 five days earlier. Official figures, always far lower, weren't immediately available.

After months of upheaval, an exit from the firestorm of protest triggered by President Emmanuel Macron 's changes to France's retirement system looked as far away as ever. Despite fresh union pleas that the government pause its hotly contested push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64, Macron seemingly remained wedded to it.

The French leader previously used a special constitutional power to ram the reform past legislators without allowing them a vote. His move this month further galvanized the protest movement. Violence has since flared and thousands of tons of reeking trash piled up on Paris' streets during the sanitation workers strike.

The Eiffel Tower's website announced that strikers had closed down the world-famous tourist attraction. The Louvre Museum was similarly strike-bound Monday.

“Everybody is getting madder,” said Clément Saild, a train passenger at Paris' Gare de Lyon railway station, where tracks were temporarily invaded and blocked Tuesday by protesting workers.

He said he supports the strikes despite their impact on transportation and other services.

“I am 26, and I wonder if I will ever retire,” he said.

Another passenger, Helene Cogan, 70, said: “French people are stubborn and things are getting out of hand.”

The wave of protests Tuesday marked the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the nation’s streets against Macron’s retirement changes, which are a key priority of his second term as president.

His government argues that France's pension system will dive into deficit without reform, because of the lower birth rates and longer life expectancy in many richer nations. Macron's opponents say additional funding for pensions could come from other sources, without having to make workers retire later.

Demonstrations got underway peacefully Tuesday morning, with large crowds in multiple cities. But tensions rose during a mostly peaceful march in the French capital with a face-off between police and ultra-leftists who pelted officers with projectiles and other objects.

Police also reported being hit with objects and responded with tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the western city of Nantes and were braced for violence elsewhere.

The interior minister said more than 1,000 “radical" troublemakers, some from overseas, could latch on to marches in Paris and other cities.

“They come to destroy, to injure and to kill police officers and gendarmes. Their goals have nothing to do with the pension reform. Their goals are to destabilize our republican institutions and bring blood and fire down on France," the minister said Monday in detailing the policing.

Some protesters, human rights campaigners and Macron's political opponents allege that police officers have used excessive force against demonstrators. A police oversight body is investigating multiple claims of wrongdoing by officers.

New ZealandUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Nelson teens play in tournament where rugby was first invented

Nelson teens play in tournament where rugby was first invented

The tournament, bringing teams from across the world, commemorated the 200th anniversary of the sport's invention.

Tue, Mar 28

1:45

Body of Kiwi slain in Ukraine coming home - family

Body of Kiwi slain in Ukraine coming home - family

Kane Te Tai was killed in action while clearing a trench last week in the Vuhledar region.

Mon, Mar 27

France may limit influencers oversharing kids online – should NZ follow?

France may limit influencers oversharing kids online – should NZ follow?

Tue, Mar 21

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade

Fri, Mar 10

1:58

Former NZ soldier to fight in Ukraine, defying Govt warnings

Former NZ soldier to fight in Ukraine, defying Govt warnings

Sun, Feb 26

2:37

Ukraine family resettled in Auckland hopes for freedom, one year on

Ukraine family resettled in Auckland hopes for freedom, one year on

Sat, Feb 25

2:36

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Govt announce policy to standardise recycling across NZ

Govt announce policy to standardise recycling across NZ

25 mins ago

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

29 mins ago

WorkSafe won't appeal release of Pike River documents to families

WorkSafe won't appeal release of Pike River documents to families

39 mins ago

Harry says ex Chelsy Davy felt 'hunted' by paparazzi

0:35

Harry says ex Chelsy Davy felt 'hunted' by paparazzi

39 mins ago

Netball Jamaica fined for series shambles against Silver Ferns

Netball Jamaica fined for series shambles against Silver Ferns

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video