One ticket wins $8m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

9:03pm
Lotto winners room.

One ticket has struck $8 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The prize is made up of $7 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

The winning numbers are: 14, 23, 24, 35, 36, 37 Bonus 29 Powerball 09.

The winning Strike numbers are: 35, 23, 24, 14.

Strike's first division was not won and will rollover.

It comes after one ticket won $15.5m in Lotto's Cyclone Gabrielle charity draw on Saturday, March 18.

The special Lotto draw raised more than $11.7 million for communities affected by the cyclone.

The winning ticket was sold to a Canterbury player.

