Nashville shooter bought 7 guns before school attack

7:08am
The shooter later died in a shootout with police.

The shooter later died in a shootout with police.

The Nashville school shooter legally bought seven firearms in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before the attack at a Christian school where the suspect killed three children and three adults, police said on Tuesday (local time).

Police said the shooter did not specifically target their victims during the shooting at The Covenant School on Monday. The suspect, Audrey Hale, was a former student at the school.

Authorities said Hale was not on their radar before the attack. Police say Hale was under a doctor's care for an undisclosed emotional disorder.

They say Hale was a former student and shot through the doors of the private, Christian elementary school.

They say Hale was a former student and shot through the doors of the private, Christian elementary school. Hale had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre, authorities said.

Police response times to school shootings have come under greater scrutiny after the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, in which 70 minutes passed before law enforcement stormed the classroom.

In Nashville, police have said 14 minutes passed from the initial call about a shooter in the school to when the suspect was killed, but they have not said how long it took them to arrive.

Surveillance video of The Covenant School grounds released by police shows a time stamp of just before 10:11am, when the glass doors were shot out by the shooter.

Police said they received a call about a shooter at 10.13am but have not said precisely what time they arrived, and the edited bodycam footage didn’t include time stamps.

