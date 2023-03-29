Man who helped woman cover up child murder called 'putrid grub'

A man who helped a woman cover up her child's murder has been branded a "putrid grub" by his co-offender's former friend after learning he will be released from jail.

Robert Terry Smith, 43, was granted parole on Tuesday after the NSW State Parole Authority formed an initial intention to release him in February.

Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced to at least 12 years for manslaughter by gross criminal negligence and being an accessory after the fact to murder in 2011.

Smith's then-partner, Kristi Abrahams, was convicted of murdering her six-year-old daughter Kiesha Weippeart and jailed for at least 16 years.

Outside court, a former friend of Abrahams turned victim's advocate Alison Anderson told reporters Smith was a "putrid grub" who should not be released.

"I just feel like we've failed … but we're going to keep on fighting," Anderson said.

"It's just been one big kick in the gut."

Smith knew the girl had been knocked unconscious but did not seek medical attention.

He disposed of her body, destroyed evidence and gave false accounts to police, media and the Department of Community Services in a "determined and sustained course of conduct" to destroy evidence, Justice Megan Latham noted when sentencing Smith.

The objective gravity of his actions after Kiesha's death was greater than the manslaughter offence, she said.

Smith will be subject to strict conditions during his four-year parole, including not entering the Penrith or Blacktown local government areas.

"There is nothing to indicate the offender will not comply with those conditions," new State Parole Authority chair Geoffrey Bellew said.

Smith's release was supported by reports from the Serious Offenders Review Council and Community Corrections, which will monitor him.

They noted Smith behaved positively in prison, going from maximum to minimum security while completing education programs and working.

His custodial employment included working in the community in a rural area near Junee.

"There is not the slightest indication the offender has at any time acted in an antisocial way while working in that community setting," Bellew said.

Sighs of disappointment came from public gallery attendees wearing shirts carrying the slogan "We Say No Parole For Child Killers Never To Be Released" when the decision was handed down.

Smith watched from Junee via video link, responding only "yes" when asked by Bellew if he understood he will be granted parole from April 21.

Reports to the parole authority stated Smith developed an insight into his offending and expressed remorse.

Retired detective chief inspector Russell Oxford told reporters that curiosity carried him to Parramatta's Sydney West Trial Courts.

"I came today to see if there was any remorse on the face of Robert Smith," Oxford said.

"The other reason I wanted to be here today was … (Kiesha) had no one speaking for her in all her life.

"She lived six years of abuse, I just don't want her to just be remembered as a statistic."

Smith was as he remembered him during the investigation, emotionless and expressionless, but hearing he had expressed remorse gave some comfort, Oxford said.

He said the parole authority researched the judgment well and the decision was "very, very fair".

"At least this way we've got a little bit of an opportunity to monitor him to see if he's genuine, and genuine in his remorse, and he can start again," Oxford said.

A progress report on Smith's parole will take place in July.