Education Minister accidentally injured in media scrum

A press gallery camera operator in Parliament has apologised after accidentally bashing Education Minister Jan Tinetti in the head with his camera.

Tinetti had to miss Question Time on Wednesday, leaving Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to answer a question for her.

"On her way to the House just now the minister for education was hit on the head by a camera in the lobby and is on her way to seek some medical treatment," Hipkins said, to audible gasps across the house.

Tinetti was ushered out of the chamber by a political rival, deputy National leader Nicola Willis, who advised her not to speak in the house while dazed.

She was seen by Labour's informal in-house doctor, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, who is an infectious diseases physician.

A spokeswoman for Tinetti said the 55-year-old was "sore but she'll be okay" and had taken leave for the day.

Acting press gallery chairman Jason Walls offered an apology on behalf of parliament's media contingent for the accident.

"The camera operator has since apologised in person and in writing," he said. "The press gallery would like to formally apologise to the Minister for the incident.

"The press gallery executive will be reminding members of the expectation to be aware of their surroundings on the tiles to ensure the safety of MPs, staff and other media."

The incident comes after another MP, Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Minister Marama Davidson, was hurt on the weekend.

She was struck to the ground by a motorcyclist as she prepared to give a speech at a counter-protest for anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull's rally in Auckland.