Environment
Associated Press

UN Security Council won't probe Nord Stream blasts

9:51am
A leak from Nord Stream 2.

A leak from Nord Stream 2. (Source: Associated Press)

The UN Security Council on Monday (local time) declined a Russian request to investigate the blasts on the pipelines that move natural gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea.

Russia, China and Brazil voted in favour of the Russian request, but other Security Council members abstained or said another investigation was unnecessary.

For a resolution to be adopted by the UN Security Council, it needs a minimum of nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council, and no veto by one of the permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

The US deputy ambassador, Robert Wood, said there was no need for a US probe when investigations by Sweden, Denmark and Germany “are proceeding in a comprehensive, transparent and impartial manner”.

“It was an attempt to discredit the work of ongoing national investigations and prejudice any conclusions they reached that do not comport to Russia’s predetermined and political narrative. It was not an attempt to seek the truth,” he said.

The pipelines, known as Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, are majority-owned by Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom.

Nord Stream 1 carried Russian gas to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies at the end of August 2022. Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The explosions on both occurred on September 26.

The investigations by European nations have yet to yield conclusive results, at least none made public.

Both pipelines bypass existing routes that go through Ukraine, meaning that Ukraine could lose income from transit fees and be unable to directly use the gas they carry. The Nord Stream pipelines were seen as an effort by Russia to gain further control over Europe’s energy supplies.

Some have said the blasts caused the worst release of methane in history.

The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media have published stories citing US and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

resident Vladimir Putin has dismissed as “sheer nonsense” allegations that Ukrainians could have been behind the blasts and pointed the finger at the US.

WorldEnvironment

SHARE

More Stories

UN: 26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation

UN: 26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation

Water use has been increasing globally by roughly 1% per year over the last 40 years and is expected to continue through to 2050, the report says.

Wed, Mar 22

'Vampiric' water use leading to 'imminent' global crisis, UN warns

'Vampiric' water use leading to 'imminent' global crisis, UN warns

"Unsustainable water use, pollution and unchecked global warming are draining humanity's lifeblood," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

Wed, Mar 22

World's scientists deliver final grave warning on climate crisis

World's scientists deliver final grave warning on climate crisis

Tue, Mar 21

4:50

Global floods, droughts worsening with warming, study finds

Global floods, droughts worsening with warming, study finds

Tue, Mar 14

Watch: First look at London-sized iceberg which broke off Antarctica

Watch: First look at London-sized iceberg which broke off Antarctica

Tue, Mar 14

0:56

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Woman shot in unsolved botched gang hit speaks for first time

Woman shot in unsolved botched gang hit speaks for first time

16 mins ago

Waka Kotahi apologise for lane confusion during SH16 rush hour

Waka Kotahi apologise for lane confusion during SH16 rush hour

32 mins ago

NZ in danger of losing promising Winter Olympics prospect to US

2:26

NZ in danger of losing promising Winter Olympics prospect to US

32 mins ago

Public in danger as gang members shoot at wrong homes

Public in danger as gang members shoot at wrong homes

49 mins ago

Three 9-year-olds identified as victims in Nashville shooting

Three 9-year-olds identified as victims in Nashville shooting

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video