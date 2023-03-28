World
Associated Press

Three 9-year-olds identified as victims in Nashville shooting

49 mins ago
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting.

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

Nashville police identified the victims in the private Christian school shooting today as three 9-year-old students and three adults in their 60s, including the head of the school.

They were killed when a woman wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol opened fire Monday (local time) at The Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect, who was killed by police, is believed to be a former student of the school.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists Koonce as the head of the school.

Monday's tragedy unfolded over roughly 14 minutes. Police received the initial call about an active shooter at 10:13am (local time).

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site.

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site. (Source: Associated Press)

Officers began clearing the first story of the school when they heard gunshots coming from the second level, police spokesperson Don Aaron said during a news briefing.

Two officers from a five-member team opened fire in response, fatally shooting the suspect at 10:27am, Aaron said. One officer had a hand-wound from cut glass.

Aaron said there were no police officers present or assigned to the school at the time of the shooting because it is a church-run school.

Other students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

Nashville has seen its share of mass violence in recent years, including a Christmas Day 2020 attack where a recreational vehicle was intentionally detonated in the heart of Music City’s historic downtown, killing the bomber, injuring three others and forcing more than 60 businesses to close.

