State Highway 3 north of Stratford has been closed as the armed offenders squad undertake an operation to take a person of interest into custody.

Police said cordons were in place and the AOS were currently undertaking the operation.

While it takes place, State Highway 3 between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd has been closed. Traffic can detour through Pembroke Rd, Monmouth Rd and back onto SH3.

Police said more information would be released as it became available.