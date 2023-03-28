World
AFP

Russian missiles pound Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens

9:06am
A vehicle is destroyed by the debris from destroyed buildings after a deadly strike in the city of Sloviansk.

A vehicle is destroyed by the debris from destroyed buildings after a deadly strike in the city of Sloviansk. (Source: AFP)

Russian missiles punched through buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Sloviansk on Monday (local time), killing two people in their cars and wounding more than 30, police said.

A blood-stained cap lay at the side of the street Monday afternoon (local time), next to a parked car whose front seat was covered with blood and shattered glass.

Dmytro Nogin, a senior officer from Kramatorsk district police, told journalists that "at around 10.30 there was a missile attack on the city".

"Two people have already died," he said.

"It was people driving by, chance victims."

Police said 32 were wounded, five very seriously, after two Russian-made S-300 missiles hit the street close to the centre.

Mayor Vadym Lyakh said separately that 36 people received injuries.

Sloviansk is around 40km as the crow flies from the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, where a bloody battle has been running for months. It was briefly captured by Moscow-backed separatists in 2014.

A large three-storey administrative building had a huge hole in its facade and windows blown out.

Nogin told AFP it was a railway office where people were undergoing a medical assessment, but two people at the scene called it a military enlistment centre.

'Everything's destroyed'

AFP journalists saw a flak jacket being removed from the rubble.

Oleksandr, 34, who was standing outside with his face bandaged, told AFP that he had come for a medical assessment at a "military enlistment centre".

Outside, several cars were completely burnt out and a digger truck lifted a huge chunk of masonry from one.

Those who died were simply driving past, police said.

"A woman from that car died," Nogin pointed to a burnt-out vehicle. "Another died from that green car."

Three women were sweeping up broken glass from outside a small building opposite.

"I came just as it went bang, I work here," hairdresser Yelena, 42, said tearfully.

"We came and saw everything's destroyed. It's good we weren't there. If we'd been working, we probably wouldn't be alive. It would have blown everyone away," she said, appearing to be in shock.

"Some of my clients even worked at the military recruitment office. Thank God they are alive," she added.

'Torturing of our people'

"I came here for work," said Viktor, 57, examining his destroyed car outside the worst-hit building, describing himself as a railway worker.

"There were a lot of people there. Just with me there were 22 people, plus the staff who work here," he said.

"These people had come on our business. At that time two rockets flew in," he said.

"All the tiles were falling off the walls. I hid in a doorway in a corner," he said.

"Near to me, a person was seriously injured."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "terrorism".

"The enemy must know: Ukraine will not forgive the torturing of our people, will not forgive these deaths and wounds," he said on social media.

Another town in the eastern region of Donetsk, Druzhkivka, was also targeted with two missiles hitting an orphanage premises, police said, with "no information about victims".

AFP journalists saw a soldier patrolling through the locked gates of the centre, where no children were to be seen. He said his commanders had forbidden press access.

Russian forces have made the capture of the Donetsk region their main military priority and claimed to have annexed the region last year despite not fully controlling it.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

Harry’s presence at the High Court in London is a sign of the importance he attaches to the case, one of several lawsuits the Duke of Sussex has brought against the media.

7:30am

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

A principal was forced to resign after parents complained of "nude" imagery when a picture of Michelangelo's David was shown to a sixth-grade class.

Mon, Mar 27

Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

Mon, Mar 27

10:00

Prince Andrew reportedly planning tell-all autobiography

Prince Andrew reportedly planning tell-all autobiography

Mon, Mar 27

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, UK says

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, UK says

Sun, Mar 26

Russia will station nuclear weapons in Belarus, Putin announces

Russia will station nuclear weapons in Belarus, Putin announces

Sun, Mar 26

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Woman shot in unsolved botched gang hit speaks for first time

Woman shot in unsolved botched gang hit speaks for first time

16 mins ago

Waka Kotahi apologise for lane confusion during SH16 rush hour

Waka Kotahi apologise for lane confusion during SH16 rush hour

32 mins ago

NZ in danger of losing promising Winter Olympics prospect to US

2:26

NZ in danger of losing promising Winter Olympics prospect to US

32 mins ago

Public in danger as gang members shoot at wrong homes

Public in danger as gang members shoot at wrong homes

49 mins ago

Three 9-year-olds identified as victims in Nashville shooting

Three 9-year-olds identified as victims in Nashville shooting

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video