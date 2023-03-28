Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

With our summer holidays but a distant memory now, autumn is a great time to find fun closer to home.

For the people of Christchurch, finding that fun is easy when new spaces continue to open up in an evolving city centre.

Whether it’s strolling through a shopping district, finding new street art, or enjoying a few eclectic eats, there’s plenty of ways for Christchurch locals to reconnect with their own town this season.

Hit The Terrace

Sitting alongside the Avon River, The Terrace is the South Island’s biggest hospitality hub and offers plenty of bar and eatery options. Whether you’re looking for a long, lazy afternoon with friends or family or just want an impromptu drink with friends after work, your needs are catered for.

If you fancy a cocktail, Kong serves up a long list of both classic and signature drinks to sample alongside a shared plate of something delicious. And if you fancy a panoramic view of the city to go with that delicious cocktail, Mr Brightside can deliver that with its location at the top of the Public Trust Building.

Chiwahwah brings vibrant Mexican cuisine to The Terrace, with an extensive menu that includes options for kids and those who just want a snack to go with their margarita, while Hali Bar & Bistro serves up exquisite seafood using fresh local ingredients.

Meanwhile, Delilah delivers a bit of everything, whether you’re looking for dinner, a weekend brunch, or the Saturday lunch special where sharing plates are paired with five rounds of cocktails.

Explore the arts scene

Christchurch is famous for its arts scene and if it’s been a while since you enjoyed the best of the city’s creative talents, then you’re really spoilt for choice.

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū is always a great option for whiling away an afternoon, as is the Arts Centre, and Ravenscar House, home to the impressive art collection amassed by Jim and Susan Wakefield.

Canterbury Museum is also currently home to amazing artworks by more than 60 urban artists from across New Zealand and around the world.

While the museum buildings sit empty through their redevelopment, artists have painted the old walls into something new as part of SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover. Visitors to the museum can walk through five floors of urban art on the walls, on the ceilings, and through offices, storerooms, and galleries.

Of course, you don’t need to venture indoors to enjoy Christchurch’s art scene. The city is also known globally for its street art, with hundreds of artworks to find and enjoy. Keep tabs on Watch This Space to discover new street art pieces on your next stroll through the city centre.

And once you’ve had your fill of street art, check the schedule at the iconic Isaac Theatre Royal and enjoy a show in its beautifully restored heritage surroundings.

A little retail therapy

Weekends are also great for some shopping in Christchurch.

It’s easy to spend a few hours at The Crossing with its wide range of shops, while New Regent Street offers up quirkier boutique stores to happily browse through. The Welder, meanwhile, delivers a little weekend oasis if you prefer your retail therapy with a healthy side of wellbeing and hospitality.

The city’s foodies will also find plenty to get excited about at the Riverside Market.

Overlooking the Avon River, it brings the farmers market experience every day of the week, offering local produce, seafood, meat, baked treats, coffee, and more. And with its indoor setting, locals can get that market fix whatever the weather this autumn.

