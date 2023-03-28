Politics
1News

Nash dismissed from all government portfolios

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
8 mins ago
Former Police Minister Stuart Nash.

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash. (Source: 1News)

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash has been dismissed from "all of his ministerial portfolios", Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said this evening.

It comes after further allegations have emerged of him breaking Cabinet Manual rules.

More to come.

