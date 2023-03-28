Nash dismissed from all government portfolios

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash has been dismissed from "all of his ministerial portfolios", Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said this evening.
It comes after further allegations have emerged of him breaking Cabinet Manual rules.
More to come.
