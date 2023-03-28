World
Associated Press

Japanese student goes to graduation dressed like Zelensky

11:35am
A Japanese student speaks in an interview and says why he chose to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's look-alike for his graduation ceremony.

A Japanese student speaks in an interview and says why he chose to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's look-alike for his graduation ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

A Japanese student showed up to graduation as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s lookalike, wearing his signature olive-coloured, snug-fit T-shirt and khaki trousers to show his support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Most graduation ceremonies in Japan feature graduates in suits or formal dresses. But Kyoto University has its own tradition of students who opt for different attire on their special day.

This year, Zelensky was the star of the event.

“I am President Zelensky,” the student told the local TV network Yomiuri. He said it took him three months to grow his beard. He decided to be his lookalike for the graduation ceremony Friday because “since December, when I was growing out my beard, I was told I look like President Zelensky.”

His performance was not just a comical cosplay. The student, who goes by Amiki on Twitter, was holding a sign carrying messages expressing his support for Ukraine, along with a passage from Zelensky’s speech in December at the US Congress.

In the video from TV Osaka, he said he respects Zelensky as “the real man among men.”

“We stand for Ukraine! Justice will prevail in the end; I hope so. Glory to Ukraine,” he tweeted.

The student also held a wooden shamoji — a rice serving spoon — like the one that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented to Zelensky as a gift during his secret trip to Kyiv last week.

The rice paddle is a speciality of Hiroshima, where Kishida is from, and bears a prayer for victory, but it was bitterly criticised by opposition lawmakers as “nonsense.”

Giving a rice serving spoon to the leader of a country at war didn't seem appropriate, the student said. “Nonetheless, I’m happy if the Ukrainian people were pleased and the traditional prayer behind it was conveyed.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky retweeted a scene from the video of the Zelensky lookalike, as well as the student's tweets showing solidarity for Ukraine.

WorldAsiaUK and EuropeRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE

More Stories

Russian missiles pound Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens

Russian missiles pound Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens

Police said 32 were wounded, five very seriously, after two Russian-made S-300 missiles hit a street.

9:06am

Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

Harry’s presence at the High Court in London is a sign of the importance he attaches to the case, one of several lawsuits the Duke of Sussex has brought against the media.

7:30am

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

Mon, Mar 27

Prince Andrew reportedly planning tell-all autobiography

Prince Andrew reportedly planning tell-all autobiography

Mon, Mar 27

Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

Sun, Mar 26

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, UK says

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, UK says

Sun, Mar 26

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Hobart learner driver sped 'drunk with four kids in car'

Hobart learner driver sped 'drunk with four kids in car'

39 mins ago

Ski fields welcome snow as cold front sweeps across South Island

0:49

Ski fields welcome snow as cold front sweeps across South Island

51 mins ago

Concerns for missing man who recently arrived in NZ

Concerns for missing man who recently arrived in NZ

1:05pm

Paramedic's claim about patient dying in hospital corridor rejected

Paramedic's claim about patient dying in hospital corridor rejected

1:02pm

Hipkins says Govt won't help return Kane Te Tai's body

Hipkins says Govt won't help return Kane Te Tai's body

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video