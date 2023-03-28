Japanese student goes to graduation dressed like Zelensky

A Japanese student showed up to graduation as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s lookalike, wearing his signature olive-coloured, snug-fit T-shirt and khaki trousers to show his support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Most graduation ceremonies in Japan feature graduates in suits or formal dresses. But Kyoto University has its own tradition of students who opt for different attire on their special day.

This year, Zelensky was the star of the event.

“I am President Zelensky,” the student told the local TV network Yomiuri. He said it took him three months to grow his beard. He decided to be his lookalike for the graduation ceremony Friday because “since December, when I was growing out my beard, I was told I look like President Zelensky.”

His performance was not just a comical cosplay. The student, who goes by Amiki on Twitter, was holding a sign carrying messages expressing his support for Ukraine, along with a passage from Zelensky’s speech in December at the US Congress.

In the video from TV Osaka, he said he respects Zelensky as “the real man among men.”

“We stand for Ukraine! Justice will prevail in the end; I hope so. Glory to Ukraine,” he tweeted.

The student also held a wooden shamoji — a rice serving spoon — like the one that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented to Zelensky as a gift during his secret trip to Kyiv last week.

The rice paddle is a speciality of Hiroshima, where Kishida is from, and bears a prayer for victory, but it was bitterly criticised by opposition lawmakers as “nonsense.”

Giving a rice serving spoon to the leader of a country at war didn't seem appropriate, the student said. “Nonetheless, I’m happy if the Ukrainian people were pleased and the traditional prayer behind it was conveyed.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky retweeted a scene from the video of the Zelensky lookalike, as well as the student's tweets showing solidarity for Ukraine.