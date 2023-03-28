World
Hobart learner driver sped 'drunk with four kids in car'

22 mins ago
File picture of an Australian police car.

An unaccompanied learner driver in Tasmania has been caught allegedly speeding while three times over the legal blood alcohol limit with four children in his car.

Police said the 35-year-old man was detected travelling 133km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Brooker Highway at Claremont, north of Hobart, on Monday night.

Inspector Jim Semmens said the man returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.154.

"His licence was immediately suspended for a period of two years," he said in a statement.

"Disappointingly, the man also had four children in the car at the time he was intercepted.

"This is an example of poor driver behaviour that could very easily result in tragedy.

"Our message is simple, don't speed, don't drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, and don't drive tired or distracted."

The man, who is from Bridgewater, has been charged with multiple traffic offences.

