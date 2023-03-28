Heavy rain delays second ODI between Black Caps, Sri Lanka

Rain in Christchurch has delayed the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval.

Further rain and low temperatures are forecast throughout the day, dampening the hopes of a match.

New Zealand leads the three-match series after winning the first match by 198 runs at Auckland on Saturday. The third match is at Hamilton on Friday.

At the time the toss was scheduled this afternoon, the covers still were on the wicket block and patches of water had pooled in the outfield, suggesting a long delay.

Officials said the latest a shortened match can start is 7:02pm.