Gold for NZ madison riders at Oceania track cycling champs

12:17pm
Bryony Botha.

Bryony Botha. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand madison riders have won gold at the Oceania track cycling championships in Brisbane.

Bryony Botha and Sami Donnelly won the women's event and Tom Sexton and George Jackson the men's race.

The madison, developed from racing at Madison Square Garden in New York at the turn of last century, operates as a points race but with two riders, with one in-play at all times. They swap out with a hand-slinging action.

Botha joined with Donnelly to win the 25km women's event on 23 points, which was clear of fellow New Zealand combination of Rylee McMullen and Emily Shearman on 16 with Australia third.

The experienced pairing of Sexton and Jackson in their Black Spoke Bolton Equities professional road team colours, dominated the men's event to put two laps on the field to win with 79 points ahead of ACT and fellow kiwi riders Keegan Hornblow and Dan Bridgwater third.

The madison is now part of the world championship track programme.

Keirin champion Kristina Clonan of Australia made it two wins with victory in the 500m time trial. She topped qualifiers in 33.456 to be 0.5s ahead of Rebecca Petch with Olivia King a further 0.1s behind in third.

It proved the same order in the final, winning in 33.400 with Petch second 0.64s behind and King third a further 0.2s back.

New Zealanders Dan Bridgwater took out the elite men's elimination final over compatriot Tom Sexton, with seven kiwis among the final 10 riders still in contention.

The championships conclude today with junior omnium and keirin with elite racing in the time trial, elimination and finishing with the points race.

