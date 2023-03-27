Politics

rnz.co.nz

Three NZ terror attacks prevented, spy agency reveals

1:51pm
GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton.

GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

One of New Zealand's spy agencies has revealed it helped prevent three recent domestic terror attacks by identifying people who made threats.

By Katie Scotcher of rnz.co.nz

The information was shared at Parliament's Intelligence and Security committee this morning.

Government Communications Security Bureau director-general Andrew Hampton told MPs one operation involved an ideologically motivated individual making bomb threats.

The other two involved a white supremacist who was displaying concerning behaviour online and another who threatened to use firearms and explosives at a public event.

"In all three operations, the GCSB was able to combine lead information from other agencies with our unique technical capabilities to help identify the individuals who had each taken great care to anonymise themselves online."

Hampton - who next month is set to shift roles to lead the NZSIS, New Zealand's other spy agency - said police intervened in the case of the white supremacist threatening the public event.

