New visitor to Waitomo Caves not welcome

NIWA scientists had to resort to some old-fashioned tools to help deal with the arrival of unwanted koi carp in Waitomo Caves.

Koi carp have been migrating into the caves and threatening indigenous species and freshwater habitats at an alarming rate.

NIWA scientists were called in to work out ways to clear the fish from the caves which are a major tourist attraction because of their glow-worms.

The principal scientist for natural hazards and hydrodynamics, Graeme Smart, told RNZ koi carp were released into Waikato rivers many years ago and their population has gradually increased.

The koi carp seen by NIWA staff in the caves were up to 40cm long, he said.

"I don't think there's any survey been done on the numbers but they don't want any there. They're voracious feeders, they want them gone."

The Waikato Regional Council planned to build a weir (or fish barrier) downstream of the caves to stop the upward migration of the koi carp.

isitors make their way through Waitomo Caves. (Source: Waitomo Caves)

However, the caves' operators were worried that might pose a flooding risk to visitors. The caves must be closed if flooding occurs in the nearby Waitomo Stream because of the health and safety risks.

NIWA staff were trying to to survey how much of a fall in water level there was between the upstream and downstream side of the cave and if the downstream weir would cause more flooding.

"We had big problems. Conventional survey equipment won't work in a cave - it needs to see the satellite for its GPS to work," Smart said.

So they had to bring out the old-fashioned staff and level "where you look down a telescope like a big measuring stick" and go into the cave in a boat in the dark and survey the water levels right through.

"The cave disappears into a tunnel halfway though the hill and so to link up the upstream and downstream side of the cave we had survey points all the way up across the top of the hill and then down to the resurgence where the water comes out again.

"But the shortest route was through the cafe of the Waitomo Caves Visitors' Centre so we had to move through amongst all the customers sipping their lattes and say 'excuse me, can we just place our staff beside your table' to link these upstream and downstream water levels."

