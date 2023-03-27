Body of Kiwi slain in Ukraine coming home - family

The body of a slain New Zealand soldier in Ukraine will be escorted back home by his uncle and is expected to cost the whānau more than $65,000.

Kane Te Tai was killed in action while clearing a trench last week in the Vuhledar region.

His parents said that members of his unit in Ukraine are currently with him, so he is not alone.

They said his uncle will travel from New Zealand to Ukraine to bring Te Tai back through Poland to his parents and marae.

The family is raising money to pay for his repatriation through a Givealittle page.

Te Tai's whānau also met with the family of the Ukrainian man he saved a few weeks before his death.

Just a week earlier, a video of him had gone viral of him finding and saving a long-lost friend, Alex Gordeev, who had been starved and tortured by Russians.

Gordeev's cousin yesterday met with Te Tai's brothers in Brisbane to pass on their gratitude and support the grieving family.

