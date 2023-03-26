New Zealand

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

3:15pm
Protesters gather in Wellington's Civic Square.
Scenes from a demonstration in support of transgender rights in central Christchurch.
Protesters gather in Wellington's Civic Square. (Source: 1News)

Hundreds of people have been demonstrating, chanting and dancing in Christchurch and Wellington today in support of transgender rights.

Today's demonstrations come a day after controversial anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker had to be escorted away before she could speak at her Auckland event, as more than 2000 protesters outnumbered her supporters.

Several hundred demonstrators in Christchurch - many holding placards and rainbow flags - gathered near the Bridge of Remembrance late this morning.

A group of counter-protestors from the Destiny Church group 'Man Up' were at the scene, with police and rally organisers keeping both groups separated. A speaker from Man Up was shouted down when he attempted to speak.

Meanwhile, more than 1000 people have turned out to Civic Square in Wellington this afternoon to show their support for the transgender community.

One speaker at today's gathering in the capital has said it was going to be a rally but has turned into a party.

New ZealandWellingtonChristchurch and CanterburySocial Issues

