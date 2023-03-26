Entertainment
Associated Press

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

36 mins ago
Jonathan Majors.

Jonathan Majors. (Source: Associated Press)

The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday (local time) in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Police responded around 11am to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.

"The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night (local time), the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

"He has done nothing wrong," the representative said in an email to the AP. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Majors is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and last year's Devotion.

He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaMovies

SHARE

More Stories

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

The loved-up duo have been together since 2012, and they've already told their families about their pregnancy.

2:23pm

Florida 16-year-old given life sentence for killing classmate

Florida 16-year-old given life sentence for killing classmate

Aiden Fucci was 14 when he fatally stabbed Tristyn Bailey, 13, approximately 114 times in 2021.

4:51pm

Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US

Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US

Sat, Mar 25

Actor Hugh Grant calls romcoms a 'big fat lie'

Actor Hugh Grant calls romcoms a 'big fat lie'

Fri, Mar 24

0:22

US retaliates after drone strike kills contractor in Syria

US retaliates after drone strike kills contractor in Syria

Fri, Mar 24

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Fri, Mar 24

Latest

Popular

36 mins ago

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

3:15pm

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

3:02pm

Benefits increasing but more investment needed, minister claims

25:51

Benefits increasing but more investment needed, minister claims

2:53pm

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2:36pm

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

10:15

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video