Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

2:23pm
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is set to become a dad for the first time.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is set to become a dad for the first time. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with Erin Darke.

The 33-year-old actor is set to become a dad for the first time, with a rep for Erin confirming that she's pregnant.

A source told The Sun: "Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special, and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents.

"They have kept it pretty quiet up until now, but she can't hide her bump anymore."

Daniel and Erin are "absolutely thrilled" by the news.

The loved-up duo have been together since 2012, and they've already told their families about their pregnancy.

Another insider told the Mirror: "Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled and can't wait to become a family of three.

"They told their families and friends recently. It's an incredibly exciting time."

Daniel and Erin met for the first time on the set of Kill Your Darlings, the biographical drama film.

The actor - who is best known for starring in the Harry Potter film franchise - previously admitted that he and Erin are best friends.

He told Us Weekly: "I think that's the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend.

"In the case of Erin, we definitely are."

Daniel also discussed his approach to relationships and the world of modern dating.

He said: "I don't think you can ever control how anything starts.

"It's not like I seek out that way of meeting people or think I have to be their friend first, but I think it's often a very natural thing to progress from into a relationship. The whole modern idea of 'friend zone' and all that stuff - that's a word I don't like very much."

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE

More Stories

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

36 mins ago

Actor Hugh Grant calls romcoms a 'big fat lie'

Actor Hugh Grant calls romcoms a 'big fat lie'

Romantic comedies made the 62-year-old one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.

Fri, Mar 24

0:22

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke injured in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke injured in car crash

Thu, Mar 23

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting dodgy crypto

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting dodgy crypto

Thu, Mar 23

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

Thu, Mar 23

7:06

Winnie the Pooh film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas

Winnie the Pooh film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas

Wed, Mar 22

Latest

Popular

36 mins ago

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

3:15pm

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

3:02pm

Benefits increasing but more investment needed, minister claims

25:51

Benefits increasing but more investment needed, minister claims

2:53pm

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2:36pm

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

10:15

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video