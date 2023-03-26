Australian Labor Party set to lead majority NSW government

NSW Labor is preparing to form a government for the first time in 12 years after the party pulled off a definitive victory, shattering the coalition's hopes of a historic fourth term.

Labor leader Chris Minns will be the 47th premier of NSW after leading the party to a decisive victory, taking at least nine seats from the coalition, with a statewide two-party preferred swing of 7%.

"Friends, after 12 years in opposition, the people of NSW have voted for a fresh start," the 43-year-old told a jubilant crowd of revelers in Sydney on Saturday night.

Labor is predicted to form a comfortable majority government, after taking western Sydney seats Penrith, Parramatta, Camden, East Hills, Riverstone, and other regional seats including the South Coast and Terrigal.

After 12 years in the political wilderness for NSW Labor, Minns will lead a team of mostly debutantes, with the party tipped to gain at least 47 seats necessary to govern in its own right.

The incoming government brings just two MPs with previous government experience, in former leader and likely attorney-general Michael Daley and Mick Veitch, who is set to take the regional and agriculture portfolios.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the jubilant Labor crowd at victory celebrations, saying NSW had chosen a better future.

Anthony Albanese.

"Chris Minns has been a great leader for NSW Labor," Albanese said.

"And after tonight, he will be a great premier for the people of NSW."

After the devastating loss, a gutted Premier Dominic Perrottet stunned supporters saying he would step down as leader of NSW Liberal Party, and took "full responsibility" for the loss.

"This next period of time will not be easy, but it will be necessary," he told the party faithful at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney's CBD.

He heaped praise on his opponent in a gracious concession speech, urging people to get behind him whatever their political persuasion.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

"I believe he will lead with the same decency of the same integrity that he has led with so far."

Euphoria and relief for party faithful

Euphoria, tears and hints of relief have been painted across the faces of NSW Labor diehards as leader Chris Minns led the party out of the wilderness into the halls of power.

Decimated in 2011 after corruption and internal infighting and shocked in 2019, Labor turned to an ambitious young leader who once called for fewer MPs to come from the trade union movement.

After squeezing through a crushing crowd with wife Anna and their three sons, Minns took the stage as premier-elect.

He notably first thanked party volunteers and the trade union movement, before crediting departing premier Dominic Perrottet and his wife Helen for their passion and commitment to civil discourse.

"While I can't promise every future political campaign won't be positive, from now on, no one will be able to say it can't be," the 43-year-old said.

Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Rather than kick out a government, voters had chosen to ditch an "unfair" wages cap, and for teachers, nurses and other public servants, he said.

"It was also a decisive vote against privatisation," Minns said to exuberant applause.

Labor had to represent those who were not in a trade union, the Kogarah MP said in his inaugural speech.

As the results of Saturday's election became clear, MPs who have only known opposition lined up to effuse praise upon "a great leader."

Jihad Dib, returned to parliament on a 23% margin, said there was one evident element of the Minns leadership style.

"He had a new style of politics, he wasn't into playing games, he wasn't negative. A fresh start, he said let's put some policies out," he said.

Earlier, cautious optimism gave way to pure glee as early votes showed an increasing number of Labor gains, including double-digit swings in suburban Parramatta and Camden.

"We smashed it 70-30 two party preferred on our booth. I killed them," one party member said.

"I thought maybe they'll need someone like me to wrangle the crossbench," said another party official. "But no!"

Others, scarred from Bill Shorten's unexpected loss in the 2019 federal election, played down a final Newspoll result showing a 6.5% swing.

But by the end of the night, the swing was even larger at 7%.

"We won, finally," a Labor supporter said.