2 Cuban migrants fly 145km to Florida on motorised hang glider

5:28pm
Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men.

Two Cuban migrants used a motorised hang glider to fly the approximately 145 kilometres from the communist island to Key West on Saturday (local time), Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10.30 am (local time) and were turned over to the US Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the US.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

