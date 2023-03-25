Prince Harry parody, Spare Us, to be released next month

A parody of Prince Harry's autobiography, titled Spare Us, will be released on April 1, 2023 - April Fool's Day.

The Duke of Sussex released his tell-all memoir Spare in January, in which he shared intimate details about himself, the royal family, and his relationships, and now publisher Little Brown have announced their own "Harrody" version of the book.

The cover of the book features the same photo of Harry used on the front of Spare, but with his mouth taped up.

And a synopsis from the publisher revealed the spoof will take aim at the 38-year-old royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's appeals to be able to lead a quiet life out of the spotlight while also giving tell-all interviews.

It read: "All I had ever wanted was privacy. In order to get it, it seemed that an exceptionally detailed 500,000-word book was in order...

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was born into an ancient powerful dynasty and, through no fault of his own, became one of the most recognisable men on the planet.

"His life was a constant barrage of press intrusion and manipulation. Until finally, he demanded that it stop.

"In order to get the privacy he so craved, he has written a warts-and-all book that goes deep inside the castle walls and exposes every shouting match, fist-fight, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug and tear-stained wedding rehearsal for the world to feast their eyes on.

"All for privacy!"