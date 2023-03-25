Matatū beat Chiefs Manawa in dramatic Aupiki final

Matatū have beaten the Chiefs Manawa 33-31 in dramatic fashion to claim the Super Rugby Aupiki championship in Hamilton.

The Chiefs Manawa let a 19-0 lead turn into a loss after having it all their own way in the first 20 minutes.

Manawa missed a penalty right in front of the goal posts on full time to send the southern based Matatū into wild celebrations.

Remarkably, it's the first loss in two seasons for the Chiefs Manawa, and comes after Matatū failed to win a game last season.

Earlier, the Hurricanes finished their season with a 29-24 win over the Blues to claim third.