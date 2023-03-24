World
Associated Press

Watch: Zebra runs loose in downtown Seoul after escaping zoo

7:28am

A young zebra walked, trotted, and galloped for hours in the busy streets of South Korea's capital before emergency workers tranquillised the animal and brought it back to a zoo.

The zebra — a male named Sero that was born in the zoo in 2021 — was in stable condition and being examined by veterinarians as of Thursday evening, said Choi Ye-ra, an official at the Children's Grand Park in Seoul.

She said the zoo was investigating how the zebra managed to escape. She didn't immediately confirm media reports that the animal partially destroyed the wooden fencing surrounding its pen before busting out around 2.50pm.

Social media was flowing with smartphone videos of the zebra trotting alongside lines of cars that were waiting for the green light at an intersection, and galloping through a street surrounded by commercial buildings as pedestrians stopped and gasped.

Police and emergency workers managed to corner the zebra after it entered a narrow alleyway between houses and shot it with tranquillisers, ending its three hours of freedom.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage caused by the zebra running loose.

