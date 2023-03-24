World
Associated Press

US retaliates after drone strike kills contractor in Syria

4:44pm
Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington. (Source: Associated Press)

A US contractor was killed and five US service members and one other US contractor were wounded when a drone struck a facility on a coalition base in northeast Syria today, the Pentagon said.

In a statement released today, the Defence Department said the intelligence community had determined the unmanned aerial vehicle was of Iranian origin.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said US Central Command forces retaliated with “precision airstrikes” against facilities in eastern Syria used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," Austin said.

Overnight, videos on social media purported to show explosions in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor, a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields.

Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area, which also has seen suspected airstrikes by Israel in recent months allegedly targeting Iranian supply routes.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency did not immediately acknowledge any strikes. Syria’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar’s state-run news agency reported a call between its foreign minister and Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser. Doha has been an interlocutor between Iran and the US recently amid tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran over the strikes, which come during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Austin said he authorised the retaliatory strikes at the direction of US President Joe Biden.

“As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing,” Austin said. “No group will strike our troops with impunity.”

The Pentagon said two of the wounded service members were treated on site, while three others and the injured contractor were transported to medical facilities in Iraq.

