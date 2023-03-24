Entertainment
Associated Press

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in assault at Florida gym

11:29am
Tekashi 6ix9ine performing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine performing. (Source: Associated Press)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose testimony against his own gang helped convict two high-ranking members, was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida, officials said yesterday.

An “altercation between several individuals" brought Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies to an LA Fitness outlet in Lake Worth on Tuesday night (local time), the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries. He was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

A motive for the assault, including whether it was connected to his cooperation with prosecutors, was unclear. No arrests have been made, and investigators have asked anyone with information to contact them.

The rapper's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press. But he told other news outlets that Hernandez was attacked by three or four people in the gym's sauna.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, known for his rainbow-coloured hair and 69 tattoo on his forehead, previously faced decades in prison as part of a racketeering case in which he was accused of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad.”

Instead, his sentence was reduced to about two years after his testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, earning him a label as a “snitch.”

EntertainmentMusicNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

The artist was accused of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos.

38 mins ago

Donald Trump's possible arrest delayed until next week

Donald Trump's possible arrest delayed until next week

The timing has given an opening to the former president and supporters to claim the investigation is somehow stalled.

12:18pm

4:13

The Wiggles returning for NZ tour

The Wiggles returning for NZ tour

10:23am

Paul McCartney considered quitting music after Beatles split

Paul McCartney considered quitting music after Beatles split

6:44am

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke injured in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke injured in car crash

3:03pm

Taika Waititi teaches Rita Ora te reo phrases for lyrics

Taika Waititi teaches Rita Ora te reo phrases for lyrics

Thu, Mar 23

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

25 mins ago

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

35 mins ago

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

38 mins ago

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

57 mins ago

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video