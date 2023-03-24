World
Large 'city killer' asteroid will come close to hitting Earth

10:59am
Asteroid 2023 DZ2, indicated by arrow at centre, about 1.8 million kilometres away from the Earth. (Source: Associated Press)

An asteroid big enough to wipe out a city will zip harmlessly between Earth and the moon's orbit this weekend, missing both celestial bodies.

Saturday's close encounter will offer astronomers the chance to study a space rock from just over 168,000 kilometres away.

That's less than half the distance from here to the moon, making it visible through binoculars and small telescopes.

While asteroid flybys are common, NASA said it's rare for one so big to come so close — about once a decade. Scientists estimate its size somewhere between 40 metres and 90 metres.

Discovered a month ago, the asteroid known as 2023 DZ2 will pass within 515,000 kilometres of the moon on Saturday and, several hours later, buzz the Indian Ocean at about 28,000 kph.

"There is no chance of this 'city killer' striking Earth, but its close approach offers a great opportunity for observations," the European Space Agency's planetary defence chief Richard Moissl said in a statement.

Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network see it as good practice for planetary defence if and when a dangerous asteroid heads our way, according to NASA.

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live webcast of the close approach.

The asteroid won't be back our way again until 2026. Although there initially seemed to be a slight chance it might strike Earth then, scientists have since ruled that out.

WorldSpace

