French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

8:29am

Hundreds of thousands of French workers have massed in a new show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, with protests turning violent in Paris and other cities in a confrontation that shows no sign of abating.

The uproar over the imposition of the reform - which the government chose to push through without a vote in parliament - has turned into the biggest domestic crisis of Macron's second term in office.

It is also threatening to cast a shadow over the visit to France next week of King Charles III, the first foreign visit he has made as monarch.

The numbers in Paris and other cities appeared higher than in previous protest days this year, the protests given new momentum by Macron's refusal in a TV interview Wednesday to back down on the reform.

Protests have turned violent in Paris in a confrontation that shows no sign of abating.

Protests have turned violent in Paris in a confrontation that shows no sign of abating. (Source: AFP)

The streets of Paris saw clashes between protesters and police during a big demonstration, with security forces firing teargas and charging crowds with batons.

Fires were lit in the street, with pallets and piles of uncollected rubbish set ablaze, prompting firefighters to intervene, AFP correspondents said.

Some 800,000 people marched in the capital, according to the hard-left CGT union, the highest daily number given by unions since the start of the protest movement.

Several hundred black-clad radical demonstrators were breaking windows of banks, shops and fast-food outlets, and destroying street furniture, AFP journalists witnessed.

Since the government imposed the reform last Thursday, nightly demonstrations have taken place across France, with young people coordinating their actions on encrypted messaging services.

