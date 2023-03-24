Health

rnz.co.nz

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

8:43am
Crates of beer

Crates of beer (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A study of emergency department alcohol-related admissions during Crate Day weekend in Waikato shows the number of people aged in their early 20s is nearly double compared to an ordinary weekend.

Crate Day was started by a radio station in 2009.

Those taking part in the early December event are encouraged to attempt to consume a crate of 12 large 745ml bottles of beer, containing 300 grams of pure alcohol.

A study in the New Zealand Medical Journal published today looked at admissions during Crate Day in 2019 and 2020.

It found 57 20 to 24-year-olds presented at ED, compared with 29 over a reference period.

The same applied for ages 25-34, up from 14 to 29.

Seventy-two percent of the alcohol-related presentations at Waikato Hospital ED were men.

The study said Crate Day was a public health concern because of the potential alcohol-related harm due to an increased consumption.

There were no statistically significant differences in sex, ethnicity, hospital or deprivation between the Crate Day period and the reference period.

The study said it highlighted the burden of alcohol consumption and binge drinking on EDs.

It has taken aim at the media saying broadcast media should appreciate their significant and lasting social impact and ensure internal policy and culture resulted in content that discouraged harmful alcohol use.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAlcoholHamilton and WaikatoScienceHealth

SHARE

More Stories

Get ready: Warning ‘dangerous’ US superbug will come to NZ

Get ready: Warning ‘dangerous’ US superbug will come to NZ

Candida auris doesn't endanger healthy people but can make people with weak immune systems suffer severe illness and die.

8:09am

5:37

One dead after two-vehicle crash near Lake Taupō

One dead after two-vehicle crash near Lake Taupō

The crash on State Highway 41 at Kuratau was reported to police at 1.40pm this afternoon.

9:08pm

Half of all cosmetics have 'forever chemicals' - NZ wants to ban them

Half of all cosmetics have 'forever chemicals' - NZ wants to ban them

8:08pm

Concerns grow at plummeting rates of child immunisation

Concerns grow at plummeting rates of child immunisation

6:32pm

2:55

Doctor calls for more immunisations as whooping cough spreads

Doctor calls for more immunisations as whooping cough spreads

9:45am

4:48

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Thu, Mar 23

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

0:30

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

29 mins ago

'Potential' for violence at Posie Parker rally

6:42

'Potential' for violence at Posie Parker rally

38 mins ago

Emergency housing motels 'positive' experience for many - Govt report

31:53

Emergency housing motels 'positive' experience for many - Govt report

8:43am

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

8:29am

French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

0:26

French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video