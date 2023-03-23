World
Associated Press

Twenty-five hurt after ship topples in Scottish dry dock

27 mins ago

A large ship tipped over while dry-docked in Scotland, injuring 25 people, emergency workers said.

Police and emergency services were called to the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh after receiving reports that a ship had become dislodged from its holding.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people were taken to the hospital, while 10 others were treated and discharged at the scene. Local police urged the public to avoid the area to allow access for emergency services.

Photos from the scene showed the ship leaning to the side at a 45-degree angle. Adam McVey, a local official, tweeted that it became dislodged due to strong winds.

The 76-metre long vessel, named the Petrel, was a research vessel previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The Petrel is equipped with deep-sea exploration technology and has led several high-profile missions to locate historic shipwrecks, including the discovery of the USS Indianapolis in 2017 in the Philippine Sea.

Emergency services work at Imperial Dock, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over, in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland

Emergency services work at Imperial Dock, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over, in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland (Source: Associated Press)

The BBC reported the ship had been moored since 2020 due to challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

10 mins ago

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

22 mins ago

Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

27 mins ago

32 mins ago

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

6:59

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

36 mins ago

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

7:06

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

