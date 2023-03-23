World
Trump grand jury deferred, indictment remains up in the air

Former US President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 18, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session on Wednesday (New York time) in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president, according to four AP sources.

The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday (local time), another day when the New York panel has been meeting, three of the people said.

When the grand jury next meets, it may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings that appear to be nearing a decisive vote on whether or not to indict Trump.

The reason for the cancellation of Wednesday's sessions was not immediately clear, though it comes as the grand jury has been hearing from final witnesses.

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday (local time), though the day came and went without that happening.

Trump himself has been railing against the investigation and claiming his arrest is imminent, and law enforcement officials have accelerated security preparations in the event of unrest accompanying an unprecedented charge against a former US president.

The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not meet as scheduled weren't authorised to discuss details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press.

Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

The district attorney's office declined to comment on the development, which was earlier reported by Business Insider.

The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury is nearing the completion of its work.

The panel is probing Trump’s involvement in a US$130,000 (NZ$209,000) payment made in 2016 to the porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier.

Trump has denied the claim, insisted he did nothing wrong and has attacked the investigation, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as politically motivated.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday (New York time) heard from a witness favourable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

