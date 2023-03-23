New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

NZ Post to release King Charles commemorative coins

7:55am
There will be six coins, minted in silver and gold, to commemorate King Charles III's coronation.

There will be six coins, minted in silver and gold, to commemorate King Charles III's coronation. (Source: NZ Post)

NZ Post has produced commemorative coins to mark the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

The series of six coins are minted in silver and gold, including one 11mm gold coin weighing half a gram, and will be released on 3 May.

The coins were designed by Stephen Fuller of Wellington and, as was tradition, the King's portrait faced in the opposite direction of Queen Elizabeth II.

The design was personally approved by the King.

NZ Post stamps and collectables head Antony Harris said King Charles III would be the first king of New Zealand to appear on the country's decimal currency.

"It is fitting that the first appearance of His Majesty's effigy will be on coins commemorating the coronation."

The gold version of the coins.

The gold version of the coins. (Source: NZ Post)

New Zealand coins have always featured a portrait of the reigning monarch, beginning with King George V in 1933 when New Zealand coinage was first introduced to replace British currency.

NZ Post will also issue stamps to commemorate the coronation, including a sheet featuring images from the coronation ceremony on 6 May.

New ZealandRoyalty

SHARE

More Stories

Princess Anne roasts coffee to raise money for cyclone recovery

Princess Anne roasts coffee to raise money for cyclone recovery

Her Royal Highness' knowledge of coffee shone through right away, Havana Coffee Works general manager Stefan Gray said.

Tue, Feb 21

William and Kate 'in awe' of emergency crews, thinking of affected

William and Kate 'in awe' of emergency crews, thinking of affected

"Kia haumaru koutou katoa," the royal couple wrote on social media.

Thu, Feb 16

King Charles sends Waitangi Day message

King Charles sends Waitangi Day message

Mon, Feb 6

Princess Anne to visit New Zealand this month

Princess Anne to visit New Zealand this month

Thu, Feb 2

King Charles says thoughts are with Kiwis hit by flooding

King Charles says thoughts are with Kiwis hit by flooding

Thu, Feb 2

Prince William, Kate thank Jacinda Ardern for leadership, support

Prince William, Kate thank Jacinda Ardern for leadership, support

Wed, Jan 25

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

20 mins ago

Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

25 mins ago

Twenty-five hurt after ship topples in Scottish dry dock

0:18

Twenty-five hurt after ship topples in Scottish dry dock

30 mins ago

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

6:59

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

34 mins ago

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

7:06

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video