Entertainment
AFP

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting dodgy crypto

11:23am
Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul.

Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul. (Source: Associated Press)

Actress Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber Jake Paul and six other celebrities were charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for touting cryptocurrencies on social media without disclosing that they were paid to do so.

The charges come as part of a case targeting entrepreneur Justin Sun for marketing Tronix and BitTorrent crypto assets without registering with the relevant authorities and for manipulating crypto trading on his platform.

The case is one of several from the enforcer of US rules on the financial markets that has stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrencies since the spectacular collapse of industry leader FTX at the end of last year.

The SEC alleges that Sun sought to boost Tronix by artificially creating the appearance of trade on the secondary market by having his own employees buy and sell the asset.

"This case demonstrates again the high-risk investors face when crypto asset securities are offered and sold without proper disclosure," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

Sun also induced investors to purchase cryptocurrency through a campaign in which he and his celebrity promoters hid the fact they were paid for their tweets, Gensler said.

Without admitting or denying their guilt, Lohan and Paul agreed to pay US$40,670 (NZ$65,366) and US$101,887 (NZ$163,756) in restitution and fines, respectively.

Pornographic film actress Michele Mason (also known as Kendra Lust), rapper Lil Yachty (Miles Parks McCollum), singers Ne-Yo (Shaffer Smith) and Akon (Aliaune Thiam) have also agreed to settle the lawsuit.

Rapper Soulja Boy (DeAndre Cortez Way) and YouTube singer Austin Mahone were not part of the settlement.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeMoviesNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke injured in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke injured in car crash

The 97-year-old actor crashed his car into a gate last week after losing control of his Lexus in the rain.

57 mins ago

Jewel accuses mother of 'embezzling' her $160m fortune

Jewel accuses mother of 'embezzling' her $160m fortune

The US singer's album Pieces of You is one of the best-selling debut albums of all time.

12:14pm

Ex-US soldier murders 3 sleeping kids and ex-wife's colleague

Ex-US soldier murders 3 sleeping kids and ex-wife's colleague

11:56am

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

11:06am

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

10:40am

7:06

Trump grand jury deferred, indictment remains up in the air

Trump grand jury deferred, indictment remains up in the air

6:51am

4:13

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

13 mins ago

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

2:14

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

17 mins ago

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

22 mins ago

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

0:23

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

41 mins ago

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video