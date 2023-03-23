Politics

rnz.co.nz

Auckland Council votes to leave Local Government New Zealand

5:03pm
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. (Source: 1News)

Auckland Council has voted to leave Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ).

By Finn Blackwell of rnz.co.nz

The votes were tied at 10-all before Mayor Wayne Brown used his casting vote in favour of leaving.

LGNZ is a representative group for local government across Aotearoa and provides advocacy and support for local councils.

In favour of leaving were Mike Lee, Daniel Newman, Greg Sayers, Desley Simpson, Sharon Stewart, Ken Turner, Wayne Walker, Maurice Williamson, John Watson and Mayor Brown.

Voting to remain part of LGNZ were Andy Baker, Josephine Bartley, Angela Dalton, Chris Darby, Julie Fairey, Alf Filipina, Loti Fuli, Shane Henderson, Richard Hills and Kerrin Leoni.

Debate arguing the the pros and cons for staying or leaving went back and forth for about an hour before the vote.

Chris Darby, who voted to stay, said the move was cold-hearted and contributing knowledge to other territorial authorities was important.

Wayne Walker said it made sense to get out.

Local government was nothing but a hindrance when it came to addressing the important issues council faced, such as climate change, he said.

He said council should take a more international approach, looking to cities like Seoul for guidance.

The supercity council is currently facing a budget hole of nearly $300 million.

New ZealandAucklandPolitics

SHARE

More Stories

Auckland suitcase murders: Woman loses name suppression bid

Auckland suitcase murders: Woman loses name suppression bid

The lawyer for the 42-year-old, who was extradited from South Korea to face trial for the murder of her two young children, is appealing the decision.

6:28pm

Charge laid in meth beer case linked to death

Charge laid in meth beer case linked to death

Police said Aiden Sagala died after "he innocently sat down for a beer after work".

4:39pm

'So angry' - Auckland school's fun run money stolen in midnight raid

'So angry' - Auckland school's fun run money stolen in midnight raid

4:08pm

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

3:18pm

Around 50 cars still missing after North Island weather events

Around 50 cars still missing after North Island weather events

2:06pm

National's Luxon speaks to media after education policy launch

National's Luxon speaks to media after education policy launch

12:30pm

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Beethoven's hair offers clues to his health problems

Beethoven's hair offers clues to his health problems

7:00pm

Star of Gloriavale documentary appears at Employment Court

2:19

Star of Gloriavale documentary appears at Employment Court

6:51pm

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

2:59

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

6:39pm

Matatū go from wooden-spoon to Super Rugby Aupiki title shot

1:47

Matatū go from wooden-spoon to Super Rugby Aupiki title shot

6:32pm

Concerns grow at plummeting rates of child immunisation

2:55

Concerns grow at plummeting rates of child immunisation

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video