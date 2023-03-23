World
3D-printed rocket launch in US ends in failure, no orbit

8:39pm
Spectators at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral, Florida watch the launch.

A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night (local time), lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight — far short of orbit.

There was nothing aboard Relativity Space's test flight except for the company's first metal 3D print made six years ago.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 200-kilometre-high orbit for several days before having it plunge through the atmosphere and burn up along with the upper stage of the rocket.

As it turned out, the first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site. Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with the rocket's engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

A frame grab from livestreamed video provided by Relativity Space.

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, "maiden launches are always exciting and today's flight was no exception," Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after the launch.

Most of the 33-metre rocket, including its engines, came out of the company's huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85% of the rocket, named Terran.

Larger versions of the rocket will have even more and also be reusable for multiple flights.

Other space companies also also rely on 3D-printing, but the pieces make up only a small part of their rockets.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of young aerospace engineers, Relativity Space has attracted the attention of investors and venture capitalists.

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
