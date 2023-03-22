NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

A "very, very disappointed" Rod Dixon isn't surprised New Zealand has had a case of doping in high performance sport, saying he and others have warned Kiwi officials for years that more needed to be done.

Dixon - who won bronze at the 1972 Olympics in the men's 1500 metres - spoke to 1News this afternoon in light of two-time Olympian Zane Robertson being banned from sport for eight years for doping and falsely claiming he was getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Robertson tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) and provided false documentation in his defence after he was tested at the UK's Great Manchester Run in May 2022.

The New York Marathon winner said the news was an unfortunate inevitability that both Athletics New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand needed to take ownership of.

"This has come about after years and years of warnings from athletes like myself," Dixon told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They [Athletics NZ and HPSNZ] have been repeatedly told to be careful, to be more aware of what your athletes are doing.

"Anybody involved in a high performance level is accountable for what has happened.

"This is only one instance - it's out there, it's been happening under the radar for so long."

Rod Dixon during the final of the men's 1500m at the 1972 Munich Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

It comes after Athletics NZ said in a statement earlier this month they received a letter from World Athletics' anti-doping watchdog - the Athletics Integrity Unit - seeking an explanation for insufficient drug testing on Kiwi athletes last year.

Athletics NZ said in the statement they had conducted less than half as many tests as usual across all sports before the 2022 world championships but it was due to the Government's Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Regardless, now that a positive case has been discovered, Dixon said New Zealand's sporting image will be in question by organisers of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[New Zealand runners] are going to be questioned, they're going to be looked at even more so - I've already been on the phone most of the afternoon talking to promotors and race directors and they said that it's something they have to look at now whenever they ever invite any athletes from New Zealand again because one athlete is good enough to tarnish the rest of them," he said.

"The media who associate themselves with events, the first thing they will question will be, 'why are you bringing in someone from New Zealand who is coming from country where there is a banned athlete for eight years for EPO?'

"You've got to question that."

Dixon added the first step to addressing and fixing the situation is to improve education around doping.

"We're waiting down the bottom of the cliff but we should be at the top of the cliff stopping this happening.

"There should be a programme going of education and understanding that it's not acceptable.

"Athletics New Zealand just posted that they're giving [Robertson] counselling - why didn't they gave him counselling three or five years ago?

ADVERTISEMENT

"There should be a programme in schools understanding what's going on."

1News has contacted Athletics NZ about Dixon's comments.