LIVE: Luxon talks education on visit to Auckland primary school

9 mins ago
New ZealandPolitics

National to 'rewrite the curriculum' for kids - Luxon

Luxon said his government would define the curriculum "year by year" for teacher, but is yet to actually outline what would be in it.

8:51am

'I've always wanted to do it' - New Police Minister sets agenda

"My single focus will be improving community safety. I want New Zealanders to feel safe," Ginny Andersen says.

6:30pm

Taita calling: Hipkins calls Canadian PM Trudeau from electorate office

4:52pm

PM responds to chief of staff lobbying revelations

12:54pm

Cancer patients, advocates to oppose new bill at Parliament

Tue, Mar 21

Climate crisis: Hipkins, Shaw respond to grave IPCC report

Tue, Mar 21

9 mins ago

LIVE: Luxon talks education on visit to Auckland primary school

14 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow in court, lawyer calls ski collision story ‘BS’

37 mins ago

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

44 mins ago

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

9:26am

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

Video Stories

