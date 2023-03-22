New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Cyclone reunites Hawke's Bay man with wallet stolen 25 years ago

9:41pm
Wallet (file photo).

Wallet (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

A quarter of a century after it was stolen, a Hawke's Bay man finally has his wallet back — without any money stolen.

"I didn't ever carry any money in my wallet because I had none," Michael Hardy told RNZ's Checkpoint on Wednesday.

A clean-up crew clearing trees toppled in Cyclone Gabrielle unearthed the wallet in a Hastings park.

Then in a typically Kiwi way, its owner was tracked down via someone who knew someone else, who lived next to Hardy's daughter.

Back in the late 1990s, Hardy's car was parked outside the Hastings cemetery.

"The window was broken, the glove box was broken into, the wallet was gone. We had a quick look at the cemetery thinking it might be there, but she or whoever flogged it didn't do that."

No one handed it into the police, and as the years passed, Hardy forgot all about it. When he was contacted about the wallet, his son had to remind him of the theft.

While the outside of the wallet was filthy, its contents were completely intact. Whoever stole it clearly had no interest in what it contained — a paper driver's licence, a Diners Club card, a Westpac card and a life membership for the Pukeiti Rhododendron Trust.

"It was a life membership that you paid for, it wasn't awarded. So in other words, it saved paying an annual licence fee for the rest of my life."

Hardy said while "so little good, no good at all" had come out of Cyclone Gabrielle, he hoped his story "cheers somebody up".

"You know, we were relatively unaffected. Sure, we have had damage but it's nothing to what other people have had."

To this day, he still does not carry cash.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHawke's BayWeather News

SHARE

More Stories

Mahia man helping whānau connect through surfing

Mahia man helping whānau connect through surfing

Wayne Kawana elevates positivity and creates a safe and fun environment for tamariki and their parents.

5:50pm

4:35

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge swells batter Wellington

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge swells batter Wellington

Meanwhile, further south, hundreds of Banks Peninsula residents are without power due to strong winds.

7:24am

1:15

Possible tornado as wild weather strikes South Island

Possible tornado as wild weather strikes South Island

Tue, Mar 21

0:23

Fears for bee health after thousands of hives wiped out in cyclone

Fears for bee health after thousands of hives wiped out in cyclone

Tue, Mar 21

Big queues as critical East Coast transport link reopens

Big queues as critical East Coast transport link reopens

Mon, Mar 20

2:08

Dunedin residents warned to prepare for heavy flooding

Dunedin residents warned to prepare for heavy flooding

Mon, Mar 20

Latest

Popular

9:41pm

Cyclone reunites Hawke's Bay man with wallet stolen 25 years ago

Cyclone reunites Hawke's Bay man with wallet stolen 25 years ago

9:36pm

Large fire breaks out in Auckland block of shops, roads closed

0:40

Large fire breaks out in Auckland block of shops, roads closed

9:13pm

Uganda's legislature passes harsh new anti-LGBTQIA+ bill

Uganda's legislature passes harsh new anti-LGBTQIA+ bill

8:43pm

UN: 26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation

UN: 26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation

8:15pm

Pacific leaders inspired by creative approach to learning in NZ

2:24

Pacific leaders inspired by creative approach to learning in NZ

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video