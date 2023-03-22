World
AAP

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

4:37pm

A teacher has been charged with assaulting a student in a high school classroom in New South Wales.

Police were called to Maitland Grossmann High School on Tuesday afternoon after reports a pupil had been assaulted by a male teacher.

"The teenage boy was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, was not physically injured," police said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old male teacher was arrested at 9.30pm and later charged with common assault.

Opposition Leader Chris Minns was asked about the incident after a video posted on social media showed the boy was grabbed by the collar during a classroom scuffle that escalated after scrunched-up balls of paper were thrown across the classroom.

"I don't know the circumstances," Minns told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

"Teachers have never been under so much pressure," he said

"Discipline in school is important. Part of that is ensuring that when teachers make call or principals they are backed up.

"If there are examples of that in NSW education we have to make sure the teachers are backed up."

The teacher was given conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on April 6.

The Department of Education is investigating.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

The company said it's working to reassess the scope of the breach, which it previously confirmed had affected 330,000 customers across NZ and Australia.

4:06pm

'I have nightmares' - Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old speaks out

'I have nightmares' - Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old speaks out

"I just will never forget the look on his face," first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner told NBC's Savannah Guthrie.

2:45pm

Shocking footage shows passenger tasered on Oz Jetstar flight

Shocking footage shows passenger tasered on Oz Jetstar flight

12:48pm

2:16

Menindee locals have 'no faith' in fish kill response

Menindee locals have 'no faith' in fish kill response

9:58pm

1:52

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

Tue, Mar 21

Vic teacher told boy she was willing to risk jail for sex

Vic teacher told boy she was willing to risk jail for sex

Tue, Mar 21

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

57 mins ago

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

4:37pm

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

1:08

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

4:25pm

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

1:01

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

4:06pm

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video