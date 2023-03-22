World
AAP

Brave NSW mum remembered for saving son from the waves

51 mins ago
Leonie Jackson.

Leonie Jackson. (Source: NextSense)

Leonie Jackson was having a day at the beach with her two children when the unthinkable happened.

Her young son Byron, a confident swimmer, became stuck in a rip at Congo on the NSW south coast.

Jackson rushed in to save him, keeping his head above water even when she couldn't do so herself.

The pair were eventually brought to shore by a surfer and while her son survived, the 50-year-old Sydneysider couldn't be revived.

"Leonie made that decision because of her love for her children," close friend and father of her kids, Alexander Jones, told AAP through an Auslan ( Australian Sign Language) interpreter.

"She had to do that. There was no other choice to make."

The heroic act is being recognised through a posthumous medal, one of several bravery awards announced by Governor-General David Hurley.

"It's heartwarming to know that her act is recognised but I have to say, she would have gotten many more medals if she was still here," Jones said.

"There was so much more for her to achieve."

Jackson was a pioneer in the deaf community, striving for equality in education for deaf children.

She established Australia's first bilingual program for deaf and hearing children, and was chief executive of The Deaf Society before her death on January 17, 2021.

"Leonie was selfless her whole life," Jones said.

"She was such an impressive human being. She was creative. She was full of ideas. She was a trailblazer."

Jackson is survived by her children Byron, 12, and 15-year-old Tobian.

She is one of 11 Australians to receive a bravery medal in the latest round of honours.

Twenty-two people have been acknowledged with commendations for brave conduct, while six groups have received bravery citations.

The awards, handed out every year, recognise those in the community who put themselves in danger to help others.

"The courage they showed is matched by their selflessness and they deserve our respect, gratitude and recognition," Hurley said in a statement.

"For the loved ones of those no longer with us - I hope that the posthumous acknowledgement of their bravery brings comfort. Their stories will not be forgotten."

Australia

