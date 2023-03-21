Putin welcomes Chinese leader Xi in state visit to Russia

President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit.

But it wasn't a snub.

Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official.

Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

But Putin didn’t deviate from the script, and the start of Xi's trip was like that of any visiting leader.

Putin sent Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko to the Russian capital's Vnukovo airport to meet Xi after he stepped off his Boeing 747.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is welcomed by Commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Sergei Udovenko as he arrives for the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian president, meanwhile, was far away in central Moscow, busy with other commitments before his high-stakes dinner with Xi in the evening.

Putin began his day by making an appearance at a meeting of the Interior Ministry’s top officials. He also addressed a parliamentary conference involving lawmakers from African nations.

Back at the airport, Xi listened as a Russian military band played the national anthems of China and Russia. He then walked past a line of honorary guards accompanied by Chernyshenko.

While Putin didn't break protocol and pamper Xi with a surprise appearance at the airport, the Russian leader showered his Chinese guest with praise when he greeted him inside the Kremlin before a private dinner.

Facing the Chinese leader across a small table after they shook hands, Putin hailed what he described as China's "colossal leap forward“ under Xi's leadership, adding that he feels a bit of envy — a remark that drew a thin smile from Xi.

Xi responded in kind, saying he was sure that Putin would receive strong support in the presidential election next year, even though the Russian leader hasn't yet declared his intention to run.

Before the meeting began, Putin described Xi's visit as a “landmark event” in an article published in China's top People's Daily newspaper, saying it offers a "great opportunity for me to meet with my good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest relationship.” He also wrote in detail about their first meeting in 2010, adding that he and Xi met about 40 times and citing a line from Chinese philosopher Confucius that said: "Is it not a joy to have friends coming from afar!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk to each other during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Source: Associated Press)

Xi's visit offers an important political boost to Putin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on charges of alleged involvement in abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Moscow, which doesn't recognise the court's jurisdiction, dismissed the move as “legally null and void," but it further ramped up the pressure on the Russian leader.

After Monday's private dinner, Putin and Xi will hold official talks on Tuesday that will also be attended by top officials from both countries. They are expected to issue conclusive statements after the negotiations.

Analysts say that Western sanctions have made Russia increasingly reliant on China.

“This relationship is increasingly asymmetrical — China has much more leverage,” said Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who has long studied Russia-China ties.

Gabuev noted that Xi could be expected to maintain strong support for Putin amid mounting Western pressure.

“The reality is that China sees absolutely no upsides in dumping Vladimir Putin because there will be no incentives or no points earned in the relationship with the US,” he said.

While most observers say that Beijing will be unlikely to offer Moscow military assistance as the US and other Western allies fear, the alliance with Beijing would allow the Russian leader to pursue his course in Ukraine.

“This helps Russia stay defiant against Western sanctions,” tweeted Chris Weafer, CEO and Russian economy analyst at the consulting firm Macro-Advisory. “So long as Russia can trade with China, and other Asian states, it is no danger of running out of money or being forced to concede on the battlefield.”

US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine

Zelensky says he's yet to get the weapons he says he needs to win the war, however. (Source: 1News)

The State Department announced Monday that the US will send Ukraine US$350 million (NZ$560 million) in weapons and equipment as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive.

The latest package of aid includes a large number of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement, said the package also provides more ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles and anti-tank weapons.

The American weapons will be taken from Pentagon stocks through the presidential drawdown authority, so it will be able to be delivered quickly to the waterfront. The US has provided more than US$32.5 billion (NZ$52 billion) in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Blinken.